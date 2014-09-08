MANILA, Sept 8 A Philippine bill seeking a halt
to exports of unprocessed mineral ores has been approved at the
committee stage in the lower chamber of Congress, one of two
bills aimed at extracting more value from the country's mineral
resources.
The measure will go next to a full session of the lower
house of Congress for discussion and voting, but no schedule has
yet been set, said Ronald Madrigal, staff to Congressman Erlpe
John Amante who introduced the bill in July.
A counterpart bill has also been introduced in the upper
house Senate by Senator Paolo Benigno Aquino, a first cousin of
President Benigno Aquino.
(To read the bill in full, click bit.ly/1pGeIoV)
The bills, which would require domestic processing of all
minerals extracted in the country prior to export, have raised
concern at the possibility of a halt to exports of nickel ore
from the Philippines, in line with similar action by Indonesia.
London Metal Exchange nickel rose 1.7 percent in
early European trade on Monday and have risen more than 7
percent since news of the potential Philippines ban was revealed
last week.
The Philippines currently supplies China with virtually all
of the nickel ore that it uses to make nickel pig iron, a raw
material used by steelmakers, following the Indonesian ban that
took effect in January.
The bills aim to generate more income from the Philippines
from mining, which has vast but largely untapped mineral
resources.
If passed, nickel miners would be have to build more
smelters to process ore before shipment.
The Philippines currently has two processing plants for
nickel, both owned by the country's top producer Nickel Asia
Corp, two for gold, and one for copper, according to
the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Writing by Rosemarie Francisco;
Editing by Richard Pullin)