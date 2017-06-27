By Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA, June 27 The new Philippines environment
minister said on Tuesday he may decide next month on the fate of
dozens of mining operations and contracts that his predecessor
ordered closed, suspended or cancelled to protect watersheds and
other natural resources.
Roy Cimatu said he plans to visit mines in the world's top
nickel ore supplier to see if they are operating responsibly as
he takes a slow approach towards a sector that was the target of
a 10-month crackdown led by the previous minister, Regina Lopez.
Cimatu, a former soldier, took over the environment ministry
post on May 8, shortly after the dismissal of Lopez, who ordered
the closure or suspension of 26 operating mines and revoked 75
mining contracts in what she said was a fight against "greedy
miners" threatening public heath and nature.
"Hopefully by next month we can come up with the decision on
appeals regarding" the mining contracts, Cimatu told reporters
at an industry forum.
"I am going slowly about these issues on mining, I will
concentrate first on the environment. But that does not mean
mining isn't a priority. That's why I have plans to visit some
mining companies."
Many of the miners affected by Lopez's orders filed appeals
that have yet to be acted on with the office of President
Rodrigo Duterte or the environment ministry. But the appeals
effectively stayed Lopez's orders.
Shortly after he assumed the job, Cimatu told Reuters it was
possible to strike a balance between mining and protecting
natural resources, signalling his intent to settle a bitter
dispute that has been one of the biggest economic conundrums of
Duterte's presidency.
Since then, Cimatu has been careful in framing his stance
towards mining. Earlier this month, he said he will "strictly
enforce mining and environmental regulations, and mining
operations found violating laws, rules and regulations shall be
subject to penalties, suspensions and/or cancellation."
Global nickel prices have fallen nearly 20 percent
from this year's peak after Lopez's dismissal raised the
prospect of increased supply from the Philippines. Prices have
also been pulled down by more mines in Indonesia being allowed
to export ore.
Cimatu said among mines he will inspect next month are those
in nickel-rich areas in the southern Mindanao region and in
Palawan province.
"I will go visit every mining company," he said.
