MANILA Nov 10 The Philippines could unveil a
comprehensive mining policy by the end of 2011 that addresses
thorny issues hampering the industry, including when the
national government can overrule provincial bans, a government
official said on Thursday.
A government panel created last month to craft a new mining
policy is expected to submit its proposals on November 15 for
approval by President Benigno Aquino before the year ends, Mines
and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) director Leo Jasareno said.
Governments of two southern provinces, Zamboanga del Norte
and South Cotabato, have banned open-pit mining, affecting
existing and planned projects and worrying investors.
TVI Resource Development (Phils) Inc, the local unit of
Canada's TVI Pacific Inc , has sought a court order to
stop the ban in Zamboanga del Norte, which took effect this week
and would force the firm to close its polymetallic mine within
one year. {ID:nL4E7M91O4]
A similar ban last year in South Cotabato has put at risk
the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project of global miner
Xstrata Plc and Indophil Resources NL .
"While serious efforts have been extended to address the
issues on mining through the years, it has been shown that many
measures still need to be put in place to ensure the survival of
the industry," Jasareno said in a speech at a mining conference.
He said the new policy would likely be enacted through an
executive order (EO) by the president rather than a vote in
Congress, and should correct inconsistencies between national
and local laws that have seen some provinces ban
government-approved projects.
The provincial governments have cited environmental reasons
in banning certain mining methods, although the national mining
law does not prohibit open-pit mining.
The Southeast Asian country, which has an estimated $1
trillion worth of metallic mineral reserves, considers mining as
a growth sector that will attract investments and create jobs
but the uncertainty has been a deterrent to investors.
Last month Jasareno told Reuters mining investment this year
might not even reach $1 billion, or about one-third of a
government forecast of $2.8 billion.
Jasareno said the new policy would also address the issue of
revenue-sharing between the government and the industry, which
opposes a proposal for additional royalties.
"We hope that the new mining policies can finally lead the
industry to a middle ground where the concerns of every
stakeholder will be reasonably addressed," he said.
($1=43.3 pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)