* Says to review all permits given to $5.9 bln project
* Govt has suspended 7 mines, may shut more amid complaints
MANILA, July 27 The Philippine minister in
charge of mining said she will not allow the $5.9 billion
Tampakan gold and copper mine in southern Mindanao island to
operate as an open-pit site and vowed to shut more operations
causing environmental destruction.
The Tampakan project is the biggest stalled mining venture
in the Southeast Asian country, failing to take off after the
province where it is located banned open-pit mining in 2010.
Commodities giant Glencore Plc quit the project last
year.
"I will not allow the Tampakan project," Regina Lopez told
reporters, as long as it is planned as an open-pit mine.
She said all permits given to the project will be reviewed
"but we will observe due process".
Officials at Sagittarius Mines Inc, owned by local investor
Alcantara Group, which has control of Tampakan, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
A staunch environmentalist, Lopez said the government has
suspended operations of seven domestic mines for failure to meet
environmental regulations.
Lopez began an audit of all Philippine mines on July 8 as
the new government led by President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to
shut operations causing environmental harm.
"I do suspect that we'll probably close more mines given the
number of complaints. I have the support of the police and
military to run after those violating environmental laws," Lopez
said.
Lopez is particularly against the use of open pits to
extract minerals, earlier describing it as "madness" even to
consider the method in the resource-rich Philippines because of
the environmental impact.
Many mineral producers in the Philippines use open-pit
mines, which are allowed under the country's mining laws.
The Philippines is the biggest supplier of nickel ore to
China, where the metal is used to manufacture stainless steel.
The suspension of some Philippine nickel mines has pushed
global nickel prices to an 11-month high of $10,900 a
tonne on July 21.
Discovered in the early 1990s, Tampakan has yet to go into
commercial operation and only secured an environmental clearance
in 2013.
Sagittarius Mines this year was hoping to obtain other
necessary approvals, including land access, to enable the
project to proceed to construction, according to the company's
website.
