* Govt has suspended 7 of 40 mines as part of ongoing audit
* President Duterte says nation can survive without mining
* Nickel price may skyrocket if Philippines shuts mining
sector
* Nationwide audit expected to be completed this month
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA, Aug 5 As the Philippines' tough-talking
new president ratchets up a campaign against irresponsible
mining, the suspension of a quarter of the country's nickel
mines and the risk of more action to come is spooking global
nickel markets.
The Southeast Asian nation is China's biggest supplier of
nickel ore - used to make stainless steel - and with few
alternative suppliers available, the crackdown pushed nickel
prices up 13 percent last month.
President Rodrigo Duterte, who swept to power on June 30
with a vow to crush crime by targetting hundreds of suspected
drug dealers, warned miners this week to follow tighter
environmental rules or shut down, saying the country can survive
without mining.
"Whether it is legal or not it will destroy the country,"
Duterte told a forum on Thursday. "It's about time to
reconfigure the wealth of the nation among its citizens."
Six out of 27 nickel mines were suspended in the first weeks
of an audit that began on July 8 - representing 8 percent of
total output - and the suspension of a seventh was announced on
Thursday.
Mining has powerful opponents in the Philippines, including
the influential Catholic Church, following public anger over
past environmental disasters and the displacement of local
communities.
Despite a wealth of untapped resources, a once thriving
industry in the 1970s is now dominated by a few local miners,
mostly nickel producers, and even fewer foreign players, led by
Australian miner OceanaGold Corp. Mining contributed
less than 1 percent to the Philippine economy last year.
OPEN PIT "MADNESS"
"I would like that the mining companies, the ones that we
suspend, must rehabilitate. That is social justice," said
Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez, a
staunch environmentalist appointed by Duterte who believes
open-pit mining is "madness."
The government has not said how many of the country's 40
mines have been audited so far, but Leo Jasareno, who is
supervising the audit as a senior undersecretary in Lopez's
department, said he expected it to be completed this month.
"For as long as there is cause and the reason falls within
(legal) grounds, the government has the authority to cancel
mining contracts," Jasareno told Reuters.
Jasareno was replaced earlier this week as head of the
government's Mines and Geosciences Bureau by Mario Luis Jacinto,
a geologist who worked in southern Davao City where Duterte was
mayor for 22 years.
The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines said some miners
were weighing up possible legal options in the event of more
mine closures.
But they would "rather have the Philippine government
appreciate the industry for its merits," said chamber spokesman
Ronald Recidoro.
NICKEL SHOCK
The Philippines supplied 95 percent of China's nickel ore
imports in the first six months of 2016, according to Chinese
customs data, and while global stocks are high a suspension or
closure of more mines could drive refined nickel prices up
further.
"If the Philippines does shut its mining industry, the fact
that you've got high stocks simply won't matter, the market will
simply skyrocket," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Andrew Mitchell.
Nickel touched an 11-month high of $10,900 a tonne on July
21, and has stayed well above $10,000 since.
The government is now also investigating public complaints
of environmental infractions against a local iron ore miner and
against OceanaGold's exploration of an area near its Didipio
gold mine that complainants want for agriculture, said Jasareno.
OceanaGold declined to comment on the exploration issue, but
chief executive Mick Wilkes said the company supports Duterte's
stance on responsible mining and is happy to work with the new
administration.
Manila-based business consultant Peter Wallace said Duterte
appears to be employing his "shock and awe" strategy in his war
against drugs in dealing with miners.
"If it puts fear into the irresponsible lot and gets them to
close down or for local governments to force their closure, this
is good. But if it scares away the responsible ones that's not
so good," he said.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz;
Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by
Richard Pullin)