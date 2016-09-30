MANILA, Sept 30 The Philippine government may
not freeze all 20 mines facing suspension for environmental
infractions and they will be given time to address any lapses,
the minister in charge of mining said on Friday.
"Yes if they are able to fix whatever" needs to be fixed,
Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez told
Reuters when asked if it is possible that not all 20 mines will
be suspended.
"Some of the violations though will take time to fix. So
they need to use their employees to fix it."
Lopez's agency said on Tuesday that 20 more mines have been
recommended for suspension and gave them seven days to explain
any violations and submit measures to rectify them.
Manila has already halted 10 mines and suspending another 20
would leave only 11 operating mines in the Southeast Asian
country, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the world's
mined nickel supply - most of which is shipped to China.
