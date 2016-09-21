MANILA, Sept 21 The Philippines will suspend
more than 10 additional mines in an ongoing environmental
crackdown on the sector but the announcement of who will be shut
has been moved to Sept. 26, the minister in charge of mining
said on Wednesday.
Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez
said more than 10 mines will "definitely" be suspended "because
of the many violations."
Other details, including the identities of those to be
suspended, will be announced on Sept. 26, she said.
