MANILA Feb 3 The planned closure of 23
Philippine mines, mostly nickel producers, and the suspension of
five others will affect about 1.2 million people, the head of
the country's mining group said on Friday.
Artemio Disini, chairman of the Chamber of Mines of the
Philippines, also told a briefing that the first option for
affected miners wold be to appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte
"before going to the courts".
Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez
ordered the closures and suspensions on Thursday when she
announced the results of a months-long audit on the country's 41
mines aimed at penalising those that have harmed the
environment.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)