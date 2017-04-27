MANILA, April 27 Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez said on Thursday she will ban open-pit mining in the country, part of her months-long crackdown on the sector she believes has caused extensive environmental damage.

"Each open pit is a financial liability for government for life," Lopez told a media briefing. "It kills the economic potential of the place."

Lopez in February ordered the permanent closure of 22 of 41 mines in the world's top nickel ore supplier for environmental breaches.

