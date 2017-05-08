MANILA May 8 Philippine President Rodrigo
Duterte has appointed former army general and ambassador Roy
Cimatu as the new environment minister, the country's
agriculture minister said on his Facebook account on Monday.
"Let us put an end to all speculations," Duterte said as he
announced the appointment of Cimatu, according to a Facebook
post by Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol, that shows a photo
of Cimatu with Duterte and other cabinet officials.
Cimatu will take over from Regina Lopez whose appointment
was rejected by the Commission on Appointments last week.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)