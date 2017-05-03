MANILA May 3 Philippine lawmakers on Wednesday voted to reject the appointment of Regina Lopez as environment minister, 10 months into her term in office, a member of the panel told Reuters.

Congressman Ronaldo Zamora confirmed in a text message that the panel had voted in favour of rejecting Lopez.

The plenary of the Commission on Appointments has yet to announce its decision or endorse the vote. Another source at the Senate who declined to be identified also said Lopez had been rejected.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Martin Petty)