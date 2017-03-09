MANILA, March 9 Philippine lawmakers
deliberating whether to confirm the appointment of the
environment minister have decided to defer their decision, the
head of a congressional panel said on Thursday.
The decision means President Rodrigo Duterte can reappoint
Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez or
choose a new person for the job.
"Definitely she will be bypassed," environmental committee
head, Senator Manny Pacquiao, told reporters at the end of a
two-day hearing. The committee agreed to meet again on Tuesday
without Lopez, who is set to leave on Friday for the United
States.
"She's leaving tomorrow for America and she can't attend
next week so (she's) bypassed," Pacquiao said. "The president
can just reappoint and then that's it, it doesn't need to
undergo public hearings."
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)