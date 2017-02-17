* Marcventures sees no basis for closure, to take legal
action
* Miner among 23 ordered shut by environment agency
* Philippines is the world's top nickel ore supplier
* Minister says environment under siege "from forces of
greed"
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 17 Philippine miner Marcventures
Mining and Development Corp, whose nickel mine was one of 23
ordered to close by the environment ministry, said on Friday it
will take legal action to overturn the ruling and plans to ship
out ore next month.
Marcventures' mine in southern Philippines was among those
ordered shut by Environment and Natural Resources Secretary
Regina Lopez for environmental violations in a ruling that has
led to an outcry from the industry. Another five of the 41 mines
in the world's largest nickel ore supplier were suspended.
A unit of Marcventures Holdings Inc, the company
said its mine was ordered to close as it was located in a
declared watershed, where mining is prohibited.
But the area was only declared a protected watershed by the
government in 2009, while Marcventures secured its mining
contract in 1993, the company said in a filing to the Philippine
Stock Exchange.
It also contested the agency's finding that that it failed
to plant three million seedlings, saying efforts were underway
and there was no basis for the closure order.
"We will take all the necessary legal actions and exhaust
all remedies available to prevent the implementation of the
order," it said. "We expect to operate as usual and to start
shipments of nickel ore by first week of March 2017."
Mining typically halts in the southern Philippines during
the monsoon season that starts around October and ends in the
first quarter of the following year.
Lopez has said her decision on Feb. 2 to shut mines
operating in watershed zones is non-negotiable, arguing they
will affect water supply and quality.
She has also canceled almost a third of contracts for
undeveloped mines she said were located in watershed areas.
"The environment is under siege from forces of greed and
selfishness and it is the government's duty to regulate it such
that the environment benefits our people," Lopez told local
radio on Friday.
Mines ordered shut can appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte,
who has so far backed her latest actions.
Australian miner OceanaGold Corp, which runs the
Philippines' biggest gold mine and was ordered to suspend
operations, said earlier this week it has filed an appeal with
Duterte's office, putting a stay on the execution of the
suspension order.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)