MANILA Feb 14 A Philippines' mining industry body said on Tuesday that a decision to cancel contracts for undeveloped mines should be a collective move by President Rodrigo Duterte and his cabinet, and does not rest with the environment minister alone.

"Upholding the sanctity of contracts is a requisite to the democratic process that we must uphold," the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines said in a statement.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez said earlier she was cancelling almost a third of contracts for undeveloped mines, and rejected any challenges to earlier orders to shut over half of all operating mines.

