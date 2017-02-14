MANILA Feb 14 A Philippines' mining industry
body said on Tuesday that a decision to cancel contracts for
undeveloped mines should be a collective move by President
Rodrigo Duterte and his cabinet, and does not rest with the
environment minister alone.
"Upholding the sanctity of contracts is a requisite to the
democratic process that we must uphold," the Chamber of Mines of
the Philippines said in a statement.
Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez
said earlier she was cancelling almost a third of contracts for
undeveloped mines, and rejected any challenges to earlier orders
to shut over half of all operating mines.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)