By Erik dela Cruz

MANILA, Sept 14 The Philippines plans to resume accepting and processing mining applications as it looks to attract investors, a senior official said on Wednesday, as the mining industry said the moratorium was stalling growth in the sector and hurting the broader economy.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) last month rejected more than two-thirds of pending mining applications after an eight-month review aimed at getting rid of mining speculators. The agency suspended the acceptance and granting of mining permits during the review.

"The immediate action plan now is to lift the moratorium on the acceptance and grant of mining applications," Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje told a mining conference.

Paje said his department would review appeals from 30 percent of the rejected applications, and formulate guidelines for public bidding of exploration areas and joint ventures in mining deals.

Investors have expressed concern that permit delays and policy discord between national and local governments may trip up pending and new investments estimated at around $20 billion in the next five to six years, including Xstrata Plc's $5.9 billion Tampakan project.

POLICY DISCORD

Philip Romualdez, president of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, said the domestic economy was unlikely to hit a government growth estimate of at least 5 percent this year if the moratorium was not lifted immediately.

"The moratorium is stalling the industry's growth, or can even lead to a decline, and consequently diminish mining's contribution to our GDP," Romualdez said.

The government was also planning to declare more mines as mineral reservation areas to collect a 5 percent royalty tax and raise an additional 7 billion pesos ($163 million) annually, Paje said, a move opposed by the mining industry.

There are currently nine mineral reservation areas in the country.

"I want all operating mines to be covered by royalty tax. We are waiting for an EO (executive order) on this," Paje said, adding miners in China, Indonesia and Chile pay a royalty tax ranging from 4 percent to 7 percent.

Industry officials have said more taxes on top of a 2 percent excise tax would discourage investments in the sector.

Manila was studying how to converge local and national policies on mining, with the impasse over the Xstrata Tampakan project, Southeast Asia's largest undeveloped copper-gold prospect, worrying prospective mining investors.

More than a year after the southern province of South Cotabato banned open-pit mining, the method to be used at the Tampakan mine, the national government and provincial officials are still at odds on which policy has primacy.

The national government insists the Mining law upheld by the Supreme Court in 2004 supersedes any local policy. The South Cotabato province approved the ban because of worries over the environmental impact of the extraction method, but the province is reviewing the measure.

"I'm hoping that the ban will be lifted this year. The mere fact that they are reviewing it, it's a good sign," Paje said. ($1 = 43 Philippine pesos) (Writing by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)