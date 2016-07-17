MANILA, July 17 The Philippines has suspended a
third nickel mine in less than two weeks and again warned miners
not to violate environmental laws, the cabinet secretary
overseeing mining told a radio station.
Regina Lopez, secretary of the Department of Environment and
Natural Resources, told the Manila station DZMM on Saturday a
suspension order was slapped on Friday on Berong Nickel Corp's
mine on Palawan because of a spill that affected corals.
Palawan, in the southwest Philippines, has become popular
with tourists in recent years.
Lopez said while the spill was not intentional, company
authorities "really need to get their act together".
She described Palawan as "the number one (tourist) island
destination in the entire planet".
A top official of unlisted Berong's stakeholder DMCI
Holdings Inc said on Sunday he was not aware of the
suspension order and the spill incident.
"Sorry, I am not aware. Will check tomorrow," Isidro
Consunji, chairman and CEO of DMCI, said in a text message to
Reuters.
DMCI owns Toledo Mining Corp, which has management control
over the Berong project. Berong Nickel, which last year
produced 868,000 tonnes of nickel ore, is a joint venture of
Toledo Mining and another Philippines-listed firm, Atlas
Consolidated and Mining Development Corp.
The Palawan nickel mine is the biggest of five slapped with
suspension orders in the past two years, including two early
this month.
The crackdown on miners by the government of President
Rodrigo Duterte has sparked some concerns about ore supply to
China, the world's biggest nickel consumer. At present, the
Philippines is the top supplier of nickel ore to China.
A one-month audit of all Philippine mines starting July 8 is
under way and Lopez, a staunch environmentalist, said she was
unhappy with the initial reports.
"If they (miners) are not doing well and they are not
following the law, we will withdraw the ECC (environmental
clearance certificates)," she said on radio. (bit.ly/29GsGrc)
