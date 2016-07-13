* Nickel Asia is certified, accounts for 40 pct of output
* Small miners most at risk from environmental review
* Nickel vulnerable after rally to 8-month peak: Citi
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Eric Onstad
MANILA/LONDON, July 13 An environmental
crackdown on Philippine mines, which helped drive nickel prices
to eight-month highs, is likely to have only a muted impact on
exports to China in the short term because the biggest mines
have met guidelines, experts said.
The Philippines is the biggest exporter to top metals
consumer China of nickel ore, used to make stainless steel.
A smattering of smaller mines are likely to be affected in
coming months and new mines will probably face tough going in
the future, but the review of the mining sector is not likely to
result in a quick drop in shipments.
"The Chinese think the Philippines will continue exporting
ore to China and only some small mines will be affected. They're
not worried about the situation at the moment," said Peter Peng,
analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing.
The biggest Philippine producer, Nickel Asia Corp,
which has already complied with international mining standards,
accounted for close to 40 percent of Philippine nickel ore
production last year, according to analyst David Wilson at Citi
in London.
Three other major miners also say they have approvals, while
small scale miners only accounted for about 11 percent of ore
produced last year, he added.
"We therefore suspect that the impact of environmental
license suspension may be more limited than initially feared,
and believe the recent rally will run out of steam," Wilson said
in a note.
Of the 40 operating mines, 21 have obtained their ISO 14001
certification, Ronald Recidoro of the Chamber of Mines of the
Philippines told Reuters.
POPULAR ANGER
Benchmark nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange
have rallied a fifth to eight-month highs since June 4 when
incoming President Rodrigo Duterte warned mining companies to
"shape up".
What remains unknown is how tough the mining minister,
Regina Lopez, a committed environmentalist, will be in enforcing
environmental and social responsibility rules. Days after she
assumed office on June 30, a review of all mines was launched
and two small mines were suspended.
Analyst Jim Lennon, a consultant for Macquarie, said
politicians in the Philippines were responding to public anger
at damaging practices in the small-scale mining sector.
"Small miners are stripping away the overgrowth and the
forestry and mining down 5-10 metres (yards), but don't bother
replacing the overburden and replanting," Lennon said.
Philippine nickel ore exports to China were already down
this year before the crackdown, due to low prices and as some
mines ran out of ore.
"Exports are down 25 percent in the first half anyway,
because of the price and reserve exhaustion, so if any of the
mines were to be shut down, there's still plenty of capacity,"
Lennon said.
"So my feeling is that there will be more of an impact on
new mines because I think there will be a much more extended
environmental approval process."
The Philippine government has halted permits to develop new
mines since 2012 while it works out ways to get more revenue
from the sector, but such efforts in Congress have stalled.
