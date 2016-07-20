* Nickel Asia has 1.4 mln tonnes stockpiled on Manicani
island
* Audit finds Nickel Asia taking too much soil with nickel
ore
* Hauling could disturb island's 'ecological balance'
-minister
(Adds mining minister's quotes, background)
MANILA, July 20 The Philippine mining minister
said on Wednesday she has asked Nickel Asia Corp to
stop shipping nickel ore to China, citing environmental concerns
at the company's mine on an island along the country's eastern
central edge.
The move follows a government audit of Nickel Asia's
operations on Manicani island, where the country's top nickel
producer has stockpiled an estimated 1.4 million tonnes of ore
from a closed mine.
The audit found that Nickel Asia was taking out too much
soil in its Manicani hauling operations and shipping it to China
along with the ore, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary
Regina Lopez told reporters after speaking at a business forum.
"It's going to disturb the ecology of the place. What we
have done is we have suspended the retrieval of the stockpile in
the interest of keeping that island safe, to address the
ecological balance of the island," she said.
There was no immediate response from Nickel Asia to a
Reuters' request for comment. Lopez said she had recently met
with Nickel Asia President Gerard Brimo to relay her concern
about Manicani's people and environment.
Lopez said Nickel Asia had already shipped about 400,000
tonnes of nickel ore in batches from Manicani to China.
"That's enough. That's already a lot of money," she said.
Lopez' move on Nickel Asia follows the suspension of three
other Philippine nickel miners over the last three weeks, in a
crackdown that has sent nickel prices to their highest
in nearly 10 months over the past week.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who began a six-year
term on June 30, has warned he could cancel mining projects
causing environmental harm, suggesting a tough regulatory road
ahead for Philippine miners. Local nickel ore producers are the
biggest suppliers to China.
Nickel Asia, partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining
Co Ltd, has four operating mines in the Philippines.
On Monday it reported an 11.8 percent drop in ore shipments
in the first half of the year, after the monsoon and large sea
swells delayed exports.
Lopez, a committed environmentalist, has ordered a one-month
audit from July 8 of all Philippines mines to determine whether
the industry is hurting the Southeast Asian nation.
