MANILA, Sept 27 Australian miner OceanaGold Corp
said on Tuesday it has not received an order from a
Philippine mining agency to suspend its operations in the
country and that activity at its gold-copper mine is continuing.
"The company will consider all avenues, including working
collaboratively with the DENR, to facilitate the immediate
resolution of this matter to ensure no disruption to our
operations and our valued local workforce," the company said in
a statement, referring to the Philippines' Department of
Environment and Natural Resources.
"We are disappointed with the statements made earlier today
and will seek clarification and reconsideration from the DENR to
further understand and rectify this matter in short order,"
OceanaGold CEO Mick Wilkes said in the statement.
OceanaGold runs the Didipio mine in the northern Luzon
island and is the Philippines' top gold producer. It was among
those ordered suspended by the DENR for environmental
infractions.
Wilkes earlier told Reuters that OceanaGold has not
committed environmental violations.
Shares of the Australia-listed miner fell 8.2 percent on the
news of the suspension order, prompting the firm to request a
trading halt pending an announcement.
