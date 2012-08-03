MANILA Aug 3 The Philippines' biggest gold and
copper producer, Philex Mining Corp, said on Friday it
had closed its main Padcal mine in northern Benguet province
following weeks of heavy rains that caused an "accidental
discharge" from its underground tunnel.
The state regulator Mines and Geosciences Bureau has issued
a cease operation order on Philex until it assures the safety of
its tailings pond.
"As a precautionary measure, Philex took the prudental step
of stopping the operation of its Padcal mine (from Wednesday)
for the purpose of conducting a full inspection of the tailings
pond and the surrounding areas," it said in a disclosure.
