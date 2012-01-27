MANILA Jan 27 The mineral resource
estimate for the $5.9-billion Tampakan project in the
Philippines has been raised, confirming its ranking as one of
the world's biggest undeveloped copper-gold deposits, Indophil
Resources NL said on Friday.
The Australian firm has received a revised mineral resource
estimate for Tampakan, in which it holds a 37.5 percent
interest, from project manager Xstrata Copper, a unit of global
miner Xstrata Plc.
Based on the new information, Indophil said Tampakan was now
believed to contain 15 million tonnes of copper and 17.9 million
ounces of gold, up from the previous estimates of 13.9 million
tonnes of copper and 16.2 million ounces of gold.
Indophil, partly owned by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel
Corp, said in a statement the new estimate represents a
tonnage increase of 18 percent over the October 2009 estimate.
The revised estimate comes as the Philippines' Department of
Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) remains reluctant to
issue an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) for the
project.
Sagittarius Mines Inc, Xstrata's Philippine unit, said on
Jan. 13 it would ask the DENR to reconsider its decision denying
its application for an ECC.
The ECC serves as a permit for Sagittarius to begin
construction, but the DENR has said it could not issue the
permit because of a provincial ban on open-pit mining.
Sagittarius is looking to begin Tampakan's commercial
production by 2016 and will use open-pit mining to extract the
minerals.
"The enhanced level of confidence provided in this upgraded
resource estimate for Tampakan is encouraging," Indophil chief
executive officer Richard Laufmann said.
"It is timely, and serves to restate the significance of
this deposit to minerals development in the Philippines as the
project partners work towards securing the range of approvals
required to bring this important development to production," he
said.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sugita Katyal)