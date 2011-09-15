MANILA, Sept 15 Shareholders of the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold mine in the southern Philippines remain committed to undertaking the project despite strong local opposition, and are hopeful a provincial ban that put the project at risk will be lifted soon, an official of Sagittarius Mines Inc said on Thursday.

But Sagittarius, the local affiliate of Xstrata Plc and Indophil Resources NL , was concerned about the "potential impact" of a local ban on open-pit mining on the project that is considered as Southeast Asia's largest undeveloped copper and gold prospect, said Mark Williams, general manager of Sagittarius.

"We're encouraged by the significant stakeholder support," Williams told reporters. "We are hopeful of a timely resolution." (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)