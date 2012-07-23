MANILA, July 23 Philippine President Benigno Aquino said on Monday he hopes Congress will enact a law that protects the environment and ensures the public gets its fair share of the country's mineral wealth.

Aquino, who issued this month an executive order on new mining rules, wants a new law that raises the government's share of mining revenue based on a scheme that is in line with international best practices.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Kim Coghill)