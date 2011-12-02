MANILA Dec 2 The chairman of Canada's TVI
Pacific Inc said on Friday decisive action was needed
from the Philippine government to overturn local mining bans on
approved projects, which he warned could spread to other
mineral-rich provinces.
An ordinance by the Zamboanga del Norte province requires
TVI to close its Canatuan open-pit mine, a $60 million project
that produces copper and zinc concentrates, within one year.
Clifford James told industry forum in Manila he hoped a
local court would uphold a petition by TVI's local unit, TVI
Resource Development (Phils) Inc, to stop the implementation by
the ban, which took effect last month.
"What we're doing right now is the first step of a long
process," said James, who is also president and chief executive
of TVI Pacific.
"The first step is to file for a TRO (temporary restraining
order) or injunction, and we're hopeful that before the end of
the year we'll end up with a positive solution."
"The Canadian ambassador has indicated that he is going to
take this matter up with the Philippine government," he said.
A similar ban in South Cotabato, also in the southern
Philippines, has threatened the $5.9 billion Tampakan
copper-gold project of global miner Xstrata Plc and
Indophil Resources NL.
James warned of a "domino effect" of such bans and called on
the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to intervene
to overturn the bans.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)