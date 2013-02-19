* Central govt gives Tampakan mine environmental clearance
certificate
* Certificate one of several regulations needed to start
constructing mine
* Mine is Southeast Asia's biggest gold-copper deposit
* South Cotabato government says open-pit mine ban stays
By Erik dela Cruz
MANILA, Feb 19 Global miner Xstrata Plc's
$5.9 billion Tampakan mine in the Philippines has been
granted an environmental compliance certificate by the
government, the company said on Tuesday, removing one of the
hurdles delaying work on Southeast Asia's biggest copper-gold
prospect.
The Tampakan project, the Philippines' single largest
foreign direct investment and seen as a bellwether for overseas
investors, has been held up by a 2010 ban on open-pit mining
imposed by the provincial government of South Cotabato because
of its harmful effects on the environment.
Governor Arthur Pingoy told Reuters there were no plans to
revoke the ban, but the central government's environmental
compliance certificate, or ECC, puts Xstrata a step closer to
actual construction of the project if the ban is at all lifted.
The company, however, still needs at least three more local
permits before construction work can begin.
"We received an official notification that the Department of
Environment and Natural Resources has signed the ECC for our
Tampakan mine project," Sagittarius Mines Inc, the local unit of
Xstrata, said in a statement.
The Tampakan mine, predicted to have a 17-year lifespan, is
expected to contain 15 million tonnes of copper and 17.6 million
ounces of gold. Australian miner Indophil Resources N.L.
has a 37.5 percent interest in the project.
BAN STAYS
The ban by the South Cotabato government on open-pit mining
runs counter to the national mining law, which does not restrict
exploration methods.
The Philippines is estimated to sit on mineral deposits
worth $850 billion and the government is keen to extract more
revenues from the mining industry.
But a 2010 moratorium on new mining projects, and a strong
anti-mining lobby led by the influential Catholic Church, some
local government officials and environmentalists have hampered
several multibillion-dollar projects.
"We have this ordinance banning open-pit mining that we
consider until now as legal. Until this is declared illegal, I
have to do my job to implement it," South Cotabato Governor
Pingoy said by telephone.
A review of the ban is unlikely while Pingoy remains in
office. Local elections are to be held in May in the
Philippines, however, and that may usher in a more
mining-friendly council.
REGULATORY DELAYS
Sagittarius has pushed back the target date to start
production at the Tampakan mine in South Cotabato by three years
to 2019 as it struggles to win regulatory approvals.
The project delay means actual mining investments between
2012 and 2016 will be short of a previous government forecast of
$12 billion for the period.
Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje said
the government had included certain conditions in the ECC
granted to Sagittarius "in order to protect and mitigate
possible adverse impacts of the project on the community health,
welfare and the environment."
Sagittarius said it was reviewing the conditions.
Sagittarius had filed for an ECC in 2010, shortly before the
local council of South Cotabato banned open-pit mining -- the
extraction method the company plans to use.
Paje had previously said an ECC for the project cannot be
issued while the ban was in place. But a mining council,
overseen by President Benigno Aquino's office, ordered the
environment department to grant Sagittarius the ECC if it had
complied with all requirements.