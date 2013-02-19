MANILA Feb 19 Global miner Xstrata Plc's Philippine unit said on Tuesday the government has granted an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) for its $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold mine, clearing a major hurdle that has led to delays in the project.

"We received an official notification that the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) has signed the ECC for our Tampakan mine project," Sagittarius Mines Inc said in a brief statement.

"We are pleased with this development," it said.

Sagittarius has pushed back the target date to start production at the Tampakan mine by three years to 2019 as it struggles to win regulatory approvals.