MANILA, April 27 The Philippines' mining
industry regulator said on Monday two new nickel mines would
help boost production of the country's top metal export this
year, but prices may remain weak amid tepid demand from top
consumer China.
The Southeast Asian country was last year's biggest nickel
ore supplier to China's producers of nickel pig iron, used in
stainless steel production, after previous top supplier
Indonesia banned exports of unprocessed metallic minerals.
Leo Jasareno, director of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau
(MGB), said nickel output this year should rise with the entry
of the Libjo and Agata mines in the south.
"These new nickel mining projects are expected to boost the
2015 nickel production of the country, with the expected mine
output of Libjo and Agata about 714,000 dry metric tons and
1,360,000 dry metric tons respectively," he said in a statement.
Average nickel prices rose 11.6 percent last year to $7.56
per pound, boosting the value of the country's overall metallic
output to a record high 137.53 billion pesos ($3.1 billion), MGB
data released on Monday showed.
Nickel accounted for 58 percent, or nearly 80 billion pesos,
of overall output last year. In terms of volume, nickel direct
shipping ore rose 20 percent to 30.2 million dry metric tons
while mixed nickel-cobalt sulfide jumped 91 percent to 87,280
dry metric tons.
"Looking ahead, 2015 nickel prices are not anticipated to
revert back to the double-digit levels set in 2011, given the
sufficient inventory, new supplies coming on stream and weaker
demand in the market, particularly involving China," Jasareno
said.
The Libjo project of Libjo Mining Corp and the Agata project
of TVI Resources Development Inc, which is partly owned by
Canada's TVI Pacific Inc, are located in Surigao
province, a major nickel-producing region supplying ore to
processing plants in Australia, China, South Korea and Japan.
Gold output last year rose 7 percent to 18,423 kg, while
copper fell 7 percent to 349,269 dry metric tonnes, the MGB
said.
The Philippines sits on mineral reserves worth $1.4
trillion, among the world's biggest, but mining accounts for
less than 1 percent of GDP as development is hampered by policy
bottlenecks and a strong anti-mining lobby led by the Roman
Catholic Church.
