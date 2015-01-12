(Adds nickel market context and data, other fund-raising plans)
By Anshuman Daga and Neil Jerome Morales
SINGAPORE/MANILA Jan 12 Global Ferronickel
Holdings Inc, the Philippines' No. 3 nickel producer, is
expected to raise $600 million in a Manila IPO in March, sources
said, taking advantage of higher prices and exports triggered by
a ban on shipments of ore from Indonesia.
One banking source familiar with the matter said
pre-marketing for the issue, aiming to raise as much as 26.98
billion pesos in the first local commodity IPO since Coal Asia
Holdings Inc in 2012, would start in early March.
The company is in talks to finalise cornerstone investors,
to include some of its top customers such as trading companies
and end-users in China, the source said, asking not to be
identified as the discussions were confidential.
Global Ferronickel plans to sell 6.16 billion common shares,
with an over-allotment option of up to 924.72 million shares at
a maximum price of 4.38 pesos each, another source said.
"We'll finalise these figures at the end of February," the
source said.
Global Ferronickel, which was formerly called Southeast Asia
Cement, a dormant holding firm that was taken over by Platinum
Group Metals last year, could not be immediately reached for
comment.
UBS is the international bookrunner and lead manager of the
IPO, while sources said that Maybank, Religare and SB Capital
and Investment Corp were among other banks involved in the
issue.
Manila's stock market hit a record high last week.
The nickel price hasn't been a one-way bet: it
soared to a two-year peak of $21,625 per tonne last May but had
slipped to $15,150 by the end of 2014, although an annual gain
of 9 percent still made it the best-performing metal last year.
MORE FUND-RAISING
The Philippine Stock Exchange's chief operating officer,
Roel Refran, expects fund-raising by nickel miners to be stepped
up as they expand operations and take advantage of higher
prices.
"We have the sense that private companies will get good
valuations resulting from market prices of nickel," Refran told
Reuters. "This is not just a short-term but a multi-year
opportunity."
TVI Resource Development Phils. Inc, a nickel miner partly
owned by Canada's TVI Pacific inc, has already said it
plans to list this year.
Shares in Nickel Asia Corp have tripled over the
past year as the Philippines emerged as the biggest ore supplier
to China's producers of nickel pig iron, used to make stainless
steel, after Indonesia halted ore exports last January.
Nickel Asia sold 14.26 million wet metric tonnes from
January to September 2014, up 38 percent from a year before.
Overall, Philippine exports of nickel ores and concentrates
to China in January to November rose 20 percent to 34 million
tonnes, accounting for 75 percent of China's total imports of
the commodity for the period.
There is one dark cloud on the horizon: two bills that, as
in Indonesia, would halt ore exports and require domestic ore
processing are making their way through Manila's parliament.
However, they could take two years to become law and may not
be implemented for five years after that.
And companies are confident they can compete with any
renewal of Indonesian shipments.
"We believe that, should Indonesia lift its export ban, we
will be in a strong position to compete against Indonesian
nickel producers due to our broad mix of nickel ore grades as
well as our closer proximity to our customer base in China,"
Global Ferronickel said in its IPO prospectus.
