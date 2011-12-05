MANILA Dec 5 The Philippines' Marcventures Holdings Inc said on Monday it would sell a total of 3 million wet metric tonnes of nickel laterite ore within a three-year period to a firm exporting the metal to China.

The company told the stock exchange its wholly owned Marcventures Mining and Development unit signed the deal with Dunfeng International (Phils) Inc, which also buys nickel ore from other local miners for export to the world's second-largest economy.

Marcventures holds a mining permit covering a 4,799-hectare area in the southern Surigao del Sur province.

At 0245 GMT, shares of Marcventures were 2.4 percent higher while the broader market fell 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)