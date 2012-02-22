MANILA Feb 22 Their canvas is a stretch of
dingy concrete wall along Manila's main highway, where millions
of vehicles stream past every day, belching exhaust that helps
to create a noxious, unhealthy smog.
But the murals now blooming under the hands of street
artists along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) are not only
there for art's sake -- they are created with paint that doubles
as an air purifier.
A new paint variant created by local paint manufacturer
Boysen contains modified titanium dioxides, which are designed
to break down toxic fumes into harmless substances.
Though titanium dioxide is commonly used in regular paint,
its molecules in the modified version are micronized, a process
that compresses them ten-fold to enhance their intrinsic ability
to break down toxic substances when activated by light.
"It acts as a photo catalyst and in the presence of sunlight
or artificial lighting it brings down noxious gases such as
nitrogen dioxides and other VOCs (volatile organic compounds) in
the air," said Patrick Negrete, Boysen Project Management
Engineer.
Negrete said that tests in Manila and Europe's busiest
thoroughfares reported at least an 18 percent reduction of air
pollutants.
Now, the Manila city government has partnered with Boysen to
add more murals along the heavily polluted EDSA, part of a
decades-old drive to combat air pollution there.
The highway has the highest traffic congestion in the
Philippines, with over 2.5 million vehicles passing through
daily. The World Health Organization has reported that pollution
there is four times greater than recommended safe levels.
According to the United Nations, Manila is one of the
world's five most polluted cities, with an estimated four
percent of the vast metropolis's disease-related deaths linked
to air pollution.
Ten local and foreign artists were invited to design murals
covering over 8,000 square meters of walls, columns and bridges
along EDSA's choke points, or where it narrows.
Fanciful flowers are among the works taking form in the
distinctive green paint.
Company executives acknowledge that while the air-cleaning
paint does help, it is far from a permanent solution.
"The best solution is to reduce the level of pollution to
start with, to reduce pollutants coming out of cars," said
Johnson Ongking, Boysen Vice President.
But the artists involved in creating the highway
masterpieces were enthusiastic.
"I hope there would be many more paintings like these -- not
just in Manila, but around the world," said Tapio Snellman, a
Finnish artist and film maker who volunteered to design one
mural.
"Because there's a huge need of air-cleaning paintings, and
there's a huge need of visual stimulation of positive and
inspiring artwork."
(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Paul Casciato)