(Repeating to fix formatting)

MANILA Nov 7 San Miguel Corp is likely to have a new partner soon in Philippine Airlines when billionaire Lucio Tan seals a deal to sell out of the country's flag carrier, the president of the diversified conglomerate said.

Tan has previously said he was open to sell all his remaining stake in the country's flag carrier to both foreign and local buyers.

"The progress of somebody buying the stake of Mr. Tan is quite good, and I think they're almost on the final stage of doing a deal between the two of them," Ramon Ang, president of San Miguel and Philippine Airlines, told reporters late on Wednesday.

"I hope they will be friendly," Ang said, referring to the potential buyer, which he did not name.

San Miguel last year bought for $500 million a 49 percent stake in Tan's Trustmark Holdings Corp, which then owned nearly 98 percent of PAL Holdings Inc. PAL Holdings owns 85 percent of Philippine Airlines.

San Miguel has management control of the airline.

In July, San Miguel said it had held preliminary talks with Japan's All Nippon Airways for a possible partnership in Philippine Airlines. It gave no further details.

PAL Holdings said in a stock exchange filing in June that Tan was seriously looking into a proposal from an interested investor in the airline which it did not name.

The family of 79-year-old Tan, the Philippines' second-richest man, wants to leave the airline business to focus on its other ventures such as beer and tobacco manufacturing, banking and real estate.

Ang also said a Philippine Airlines deal with the Royal Group of Cambodia to establish an international airline venture to be called Cambodia Airlines is almost complete.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Kim Coghill)