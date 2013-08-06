Aug 6 Six months ending June 30, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 1.1 vs 0.183 Sales 218.8 vs 193.3 NOTE: Petron Corp, one of two oil refiners in the Philippines, is owned by the country's most diversified conglomerate, San Miguel Corp. To read the company's statement on its financial and operating results, click on link.reuters.com/mav22v. ($1 = 43.5 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)