Nov 12 Philippine oil refiner Petron Corp , a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, said it had net income of 500 million pesos ($12 million) in the third quarter, rebounding from the previous quarter's net loss of 2.1 billion pesos.

Petron gave no comparative year-ago figure. In a previous filing, it reported an unaudited net profit of 1.55 billion pesos in the third quarter of 2011.

($1 = 41.1 pesos)