UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Philippine oil refiner Petron Corp , a unit of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, said it had net income of 500 million pesos ($12 million) in the third quarter, rebounding from the previous quarter's net loss of 2.1 billion pesos.
Petron gave no comparative year-ago figure. In a previous filing, it reported an unaudited net profit of 1.55 billion pesos in the third quarter of 2011.
For the company's statement, click on link.reuters.com/quw83t.
($1 = 41.1 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources