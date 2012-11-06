MANILA Nov 6 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), the country's most valuable listed company, posted a 1 percent slide in quarterly profit as an intense competition and the popularity of social media networking hurt its mobile phone business.

PLDT, part-owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd , Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo , said its net income in July to September was 9.2 billion pesos ($223 million) compared with 9.3 billion pesos a year earlier.

Core net profit, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, fell 2 percent to nearly 9.4 billion pesos.

PLDT said it was maintaining its core net profit guidance of 37 billion pesos for the full year.

