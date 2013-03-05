UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline to show increase is six-fold, not five-fold)
MANILA, March 5 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), one of the country's biggest firms by market capitalisation, posted a 525 percent jump in quarterly net profits on higher revenues from its mobile phone business.
PLDT, part-owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd , Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo , said its net income in October to December was 6.7 billion pesos ($164 million) compared with 1.1 billion pesos in the same year-ago period.
That brought the company's full-year net income to 35.5 billion pesos, up 12 percent from 2011.
Core net profit, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, gained 10 percent to 9.3 billion pesos for the fourth quarter, bringing full year core net income to 37.3 billion pesos, in line with the company's guidance
($1 = 40.775 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Rosemarie Francisco; editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources