MANILA, March 3 Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) reported on Tuesday a 5 percent decline in fourth quarter net income partly due to higher operating expenses and product subsidies.

Net income in the December quarter was 6.1 billion pesos ($138.4 million) against 6.5 billion pesos in the same period in 2013. That brought full-year net income to 34.1 billion pesos, down 4 percent, PLDT said in a statement.

Core net income, which excludes currency and derivatives-related items, fell 11 percent to 8.8 billion pesos in the quarter.

Full-year core net profit reached 37.4 billion pesos, down 3 percent but meeting the company's guidance of 37 billion pesos.

PLDT, the country's second most valuable listed company, is owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd and Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo.

($1 = 44.08 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry)