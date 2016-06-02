MANILA, June 2 The new Philippine administration
needs to review dozens of coal-fired power projects now underway
or still on the drawing board as it seeks increased use of
renewable energy, the country's incoming economic planning chief
said.
"We need to revisit those projects and I think we probably
should not push too many coal-fired plants because they are bad
especially for communities where power plants are built,"
President-elect Rodrigo Duterte's choice for economic planning
minister, Ernesto Pernia, said.
Speaking on Thursday in a live interview with ABS-CBN News
Channel, Pernia said: "We are supposed to gradually, in due
time, move toward more renewable energy."
Some of the Philippines' biggest companies, including San
Miguel Corp, Aboitiz Power Corp and Manila
Electric Co, are planning to increase their power
generation portfolio by building more coal-fired power plants.
