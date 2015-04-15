MANILA, April 15 The Philippines said that a
local unit of Shell had resumed natural gas deliveries
from the country's Malampaya field to three major power plants
after a month-long shutdown, but energy supply on the main
island of Luzon remains tight.
The Department of Energy (DOE) on Wednesday urged
electricity users to conserve energy supplies after the Luzon
grid recorded its highest daily demand so far this year at 8,271
megawatts (MW), with appetite likely to rise further next month.
Southeast Asia fastest-growing economy faces an electricity
shortfall in Luzon because of delayed power projects, which may
hurt a revitalised manufacturing sector and booming call centre
industries.
Some 16,400 MW of new supply is planned in the country over
the next five years, but some projects have been held up by
environmental opposition to coal-fired stations, while others
are waiting for customers to commit to long-term supply deals.
Malampaya's maintenance shutdown, which started on March 15,
had added to fears over interruptions to electricity supply,
prompting President Benigno Aquino to seek special powers from
Congress as early as September last year to avert brownouts.
Lawmakers have yet to grant his request.
Shell Philippines Exploration BV, operator of Malampaya, has
a 45-percent stake in the gas-to-power project that fuels First
Gen Corp's 1,500 MW San Lorenzo and Santa Rita power
plants, and the 1,200 MW Ilijan plant operated by San Miguel
Corp's unit, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp.
Chevron holds 45 percent of the project, while state-owned
Philippine National Oil Co has 10 percent.
The country's power demand usually starts to rise as the
weather warms in March, and then peaks in May, the DOE said in a
statement. Air conditioners are typically cranked up in the
summer.
The government has called on companies with standby
diesel-fuelled power generators to help avert brownouts, asking
them to participate in the so-called Interruptible Load
Programme (ILP).
Under the ILP, participants with loads of at least 1 MW will
run their generator sets, if needed, instead of drawing power
from the grid.
As of April 10, 242 companies with a combined load of 910.1
MW had signed up, the DOE said, including big power users like
SM Prime Holdings Corp and Ayala Land Inc,
the country's biggest mall operator and condominium builder
respectively.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford)