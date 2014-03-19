Philippine property developer 8990 Holdings Inc said it increased the size of its planned share sale to 1.244 billion shares in a bid to raise as much as 8.18 billion pesos ($183 million) in proceeds based on current market price, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

