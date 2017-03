Philippine mass housing developer 8990 Holdings Inc has tapped construction and engineering firm Megawide Construction Corp to build 39 mid-rise residential condominium towers with an estimated sales value of 53 billion pesos ($1.18 billion), the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted the 8990 Holdings president as saying. (bit.ly/1ybnYdd)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.8200 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)