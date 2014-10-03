The Philippine unit of American energy firm AES Corp is offering its battery energy storage technology as a possible long-term solution to the country's worsening power supply deficiency, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

AES market business leader Neeraj Bhat said the company has also been offering the energy storage technology in other countries. "This project started prior to the emergency power issue. The BES is potentially part of the solution because it will free up capacity for energy generation. If we can get it in time for summer then we will contribute to the solution," he said.

