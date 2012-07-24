Belgian police announce strike over use of tasers
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 Belgian police said on Monday they would go on strike because part of the force will be given tasers for a trial period without proper guidance for their use.
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.