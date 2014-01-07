BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
The Department of Transportation and Communications is looking into the alleged conflict of interest raised against two bidders of the 17.5 billion pesos ($391.5 million) Mactan Cebu International Airport capacity expansion project. (link.reuters.com/naw75v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.7 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)