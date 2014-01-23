Box Office: 'Beauty and the Beast' Smashes Records With Towering $170 Million Debut
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
The management of Philippine developer Alphaland Corp has filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission against two executives of British fund Ashmore, an Alphaland shareholder, over an allegedly questionable 2012 equity deal, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and to add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)