Four major vehicle assemblers are looking to establish new automotive manufacturing facilities in the Philippines, with combined investments of at least $2 billion, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted Trade Secretary Gregory Domingo as saying.

Domingo did not name the car manufacturers.

(link.reuters.com/xyr77v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)