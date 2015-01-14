Vehicle assemblers see total sales growing by at least 16 percent in 2015 on sustained demand, the Philippine Star reported, citing the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc (CAMPI).

Industry group CAMPI, which lists the local units of Toyota Motor Corp, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Ford Motor Co as its members, expects combined sales with the Truck Manufacturers Association Inc to reach 272,000 units this year from last year's all-time high of 234,747 units. (bit.ly/1BYCUNq)

