UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Car sales in the Philippines rose 21.6 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 62,882 units, led by passenger cars and commercial vehicles, BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a joint report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc and the Truck Manufacturers Association. (bit.ly/1JEFtGL)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.