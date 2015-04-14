Car sales in the Philippines rose 21.6 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 62,882 units, led by passenger cars and commercial vehicles, BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a joint report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc and the Truck Manufacturers Association. (bit.ly/1JEFtGL)

