BRIEF-Cifi Holdings Group Co says Feb contracted sales amounted to about rmb5.50 bln
* In February , group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb5.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Gokongweis readying retail unit's 40-bln peso IPO - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. non-profit Accion International and venture capital firm Quona Capital Management Ltd have raised $141 million for a new fund that will invest in financial technology startups that provide services to underserved consumers and businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable/F1+) CHF150m of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation follows the downgrade of Kiwibank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-', from 'AA', due to the removal of the New Zealand Post (NZ Post) guarantee. The removal was the final stage of an October 2016 shareholder change that