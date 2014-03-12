Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Ayala Corp, the country's oldest conglomerate, is increasing capital spending this year to 190 billion pesos ($4.3 billion) to support real estate, banking, telecommunication and water businesses and fund new investments such as energy and infrastructure projects, the Manila Standard Today reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.475 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)