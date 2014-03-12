Ayala Corp, the country's oldest conglomerate, is increasing capital spending this year to 190 billion pesos ($4.3 billion) to support real estate, banking, telecommunication and water businesses and fund new investments such as energy and infrastructure projects, the Manila Standard Today reported.

(link.reuters.com/qap57v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.475 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)