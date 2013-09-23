BRIEF-Vanfund Urban Investment's shares to resume trade after failed bid
March 6 Vanfund Urban Investment And Development Co Ltd
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Mining revenue scheme up for Aquino's approval -BusinessWorld
----
Govt wants to be power producer again to avert crisis - Manila Standard Today
----
Manila approves AirAsia unit rebranding - The Philippine Star
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
March 6 Vanfund Urban Investment And Development Co Ltd
* Central bank not immediately available for comment (Adds detail)
* Has been served with a statement of claim filed by China Medical Technologies, Inc