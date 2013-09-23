----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Mining revenue scheme up for Aquino's approval -BusinessWorld

(link.reuters.com/far33v)

----

Govt wants to be power producer again to avert crisis - Manila Standard Today

(link.reuters.com/xyq33v)

----

Manila approves AirAsia unit rebranding - The Philippine Star

(link.reuters.com/vyq33v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)